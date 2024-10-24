Aldi colleagues in Yorkshire help raise £40,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of Aldi colleagues in Yorkshire have helped raise £40,000 for charity by taking part in a 9,500 mile cyclothon.

21 stores in Yorkshire took part in the event, which saw colleagues join forces to cycle the distance of Aldi’s Regional Distribution Centre in Darlington to Australia in just one day, all in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust.

In total, 850 colleagues took on the challenge, with bikes and donation points set up in stores to raise much needed funds for the charity. Local gyms, Newton Aycliffe Leisure Centre, JD Gyms and Pure Gym all helped to make this possible.

Teenage Cancer Trust is Aldi’s dedicated charity partner and is committed to providing specialised nursing care and support for young people aged 13-24 with cancer.

Since Aldi first partnered with Teenage Cancer Trust in 2017, Aldi colleagues across the country have helped to raise more than £10 million through various fundraising efforts, extending its goal to now raise £15 million by 2027.

Sandy Mitchell, Managing Director of Aldi’s Darlington region, said: “We are immensely proud of our colleagues in Yorkshire for taking on this challenge and their fundraising efforts are commendable.

“Teenage Cancer Trust provide invaluable care and guidance to young people who are in such difficult situations and the work they do is so important.”

Ellie Rocks, Deputy Director of Fundraising at Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “Aldi is an incredible partner to Teenage Cancer Trust, and we are so grateful to be working with them.

“We want to say a special thank you to all the colleagues who took part and showed their support – their commitment and enthusiasm is exceptional.”

Every day, seven young people aged 13-24 hear the words “you have cancer”. They will each need specialised nursing care and support to get them through it. Teenage Cancer Trust is the only UK charity dedicated to meeting this vital need.