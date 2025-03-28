Aldi colleague in Harrogate celebrates 25 years at the supermarket

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Aldi colleague in Harrogate is celebrating their work anniversary after 25 years at the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket.

Andy Fazal, an Assistant Store Manager at the Harrogate store, first joined the supermarket in 2000 after previously working in various shops, bars and restaurants.

After joining as a Store Assistant initially, Andy has progressed to be a Store Manager for 7 years, before becoming Assistant Store Manager at Harrogate.

Andy is an integral part of Aldi’s Harrogate team and has gone above and beyond in his role over the years, including taking part in many fundraisers for the supermarket’s dedicated charity Teenage Cancer Trust, showing his commitment to giving back to the community. This has included fitness challenges, such as running 100 miles in a month, and walking four reservoirs with the store team. His next challenge is a 54-mile circular walk in 24 hours. Altogether, Andy has helped to raise around £3,000 for the charity.

Speaking of his time at Aldi, Andy commented: “The best thing about working at Aldi has to be the teams I work with. Whichever store you work at, the team always have a good laugh and get on with each other. It’s great that so many people from different backgrounds can get along so well.”

As for a Specialbuy that gets him running to the middle aisle, Andy said: “I love all the Specialbuys and am always excited to see what comes in each week. I really enjoy the additional food and drink products.”

Sandy Mitchell, Regional Managing Director at Aldi UK, said: “With around 45,000 colleagues in the UK, it’s fair to say that people are our biggest and most brilliant asset at Aldi.

“Andy is no exception, and his commitment to Aldi’s values is testament to why we are loved by so many. We look forward to celebrating even more of his achievements in the coming years.”