Aldi calls on shoppers in Yorkshire to nominate community champions

Aldi is inviting shoppers in Yorkshire to nominate members of their community who have gone above and beyond to support those in need.

Whether they have raised thousands in aid of local charities, given a neighbour a helping hand, or made a lasting impact on the community, Aldi wants to celebrate those who always go the extra mile.

The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket will select winners from across the UK, including in Yorkshire, with those chosen recognised as an Aldi Community Champion and receiving a £200 Aldi voucher.

To participate, shoppers should submit the nominee’s name, email address and region to [email protected], alongside no more than 100 words on why they deserve to win, by Monday, April 28

Community Champions

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, said: “At Aldi, we know the vital role communities play in supporting each other and creating a sense of belonging amongst those in the local area.

“This initiative is our opportunity to honour the unsung heroes within our communities and to express our heartfelt thanks for the incredible impact they make every day.”

Aldi’s support of the community extends to its partnership with Neighbourly, which sees the supermarket provide surplus food from all its stores to hundreds of good causes across the country.