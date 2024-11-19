Aldi calls on shoppers in Yorkshire as foodbanks brace for tough Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aldi has revealed a list of the most in-demand items at foodbanks this Christmas to help guide shoppers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The items have been selected by foodbanks, charities and community groups across the UK and include store cupboard essentials, festive treats, toiletries and pet food.

The donation comes as new research by Aldi’s community giving partner Neighbourly shows that foodbanks are preparing for a tough Christmas, with 80% reporting an increase in demand, particularly from families with children and the elderly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, many fear they will not have enough supplies to support their communities this Christmas, while almost a third of foodbanks report difficulties in recruiting volunteers.

Aldi

Aldi shoppers in Yorkshire can donate items via the community donation points in Aldi stores nationwide before they will then be distributed to good causes.

Aldi will also be supporting those in need over the festive period as it expects to donate more than one million meals to local charities, community groups and foodbanks across the UK.

Luke Emery, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “Christmas is always an extremely busy period for foodbanks and other charitable organisations helping those most in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know many of our customers like to support local causes by using our in-store donation points, so we hope this list of items will help shoppers to pick the items that are most needed over the festive period.”

Steve Butterworth, Neighbourly CEO, said: "With many foodbanks and local charities facing increased demand and lower donations, any extra support we can get this Christmas will be vital.

By highlighting the most needed items, Aldi is making it easier for customers to support their local communities. We're proud to be working in partnership to ensure those donations reach the people who need them this festive season."

Top most in-demand items this Christmas:

• Tinned food

• Festive treats

• Toiletries

• Tea / coffee

• Breakfast cereals

• Juices and soft drinks

• UHT milk

• Laundry and cleaning products

• Rice and pasta

• Cooking sauces / oils / condiments

• Children’s gifts such as toys, crafts and games

• Pet food

Aldi works with Neighbourly to donate surplus food from stores throughout the year.