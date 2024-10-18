Aire Park welcomes Professional LEGO® Brick Artists to Leeds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aire Park, the 24-acre mixed use development on Leeds’ South Bank will host two days of free LEGO® brick building workshops this October half term, guided by professional LEGO® Brick Artists, Kevin Hall and Emily Corl from Brick Galleria.

Not only have Kevin and Emily produced models for companies such as The LEGO® Group, Walt Disney, Marvel, Microsoft XBox, Adidas and Ikea, to name a few, they are also the LEGO® Experts from TV’s Celebrity LEGO® Masters Christmas special.

On Monday 28th and Tuesday 29th October, the atrium of the development’s new 3 South Brook Street building, which is opposite The Tetley, will be open for visitors to take part in free 45-minute sessions at 10am, 11am, 12pm, 2pm and 3pm. Every child taking part must be accompanied by an adult at all times, with no children under 4 years of age permitted into the workshop area, however a DUPLO pit will be available for under 4s in a separate area.

With expert guidance from the professional LEGO® Brick Artists, visitors can get creative and celebrate the city with the session’s theme of ‘Leeds by nature’. So, whether you want to create a dream structure to inspire the Vastint team, who are delivering the UK’s largest new public park to Aire Park, or just celebrate what makes the city special for you, it’s an opportunity to let your imagination run wild.

CGI depicting Vastint UK's proposed plans for the Tetley

The workshops also mark the unveiling of a newly installed LEGO® brick model of Leeds’ iconic Tetley building, created by the Brick Galleria team.

Professional LEGO brick artist and LEGO® Masters expert, Kevin Hall said: “Brick Galleria is really excited for everyone in Leeds to come and see the LEGO® brick Tetley model that we have built and be inspired to get creative while building together at our Aire Park sessions. Whether you are a seasoned builder or have not picked up a brick in years, everyone is welcome to come and build what Leeds means to you, with us."

Michael Cronin, Head of Portfolio at Vastint UK added: “As custodians of The Tetley, we are dedicated to protecting the building for its next 100 years of service to the Leeds community. We wanted to help people visualise our plans and hope the public is as excited about the building’s future as we are.

“The ‘Leeds by nature’ theme of the LEGO® brick workshops celebrates what makes Leeds so special from buildings like The Tetley to the nature and green space we’re creating at the heart of Aire Park.”

The Tetley Building 2024

Once complete, the Aire Park development will span 24 acres of the city’s South Bank, creating a new community with nature and wellbeing at its heart. The development will also deliver over 1 million sq ft of commercial space and 1,400 high-quality homes with easy access to Leeds city centre and convenient routes to the train station in only seven minutes.

To find out more about Aire Park visit: https://airepark.co.uk/.