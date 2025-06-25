Air Ambulance visits residents at Harrogate care home for educational talk

Residents at a Harrogate care home were delighted to be visited by Yorkshire Air Ambulance for a day of learning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team at Care UK’s Harcourt Gardens, on Harcourt Road, arranged the visit so residents could learn and ask questions about the different ways the charity supports the community.

Resident Ted said: “I really enjoyed the Air Ambulance talk. It was enjoyable learning about what is involved in Air Ambulance and it was very informative.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jillian Pollard, Home Manager at Harcourt Gardens, said: “We had such a fun and informative afternoon with our special guests from Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Residents thoroughly enjoyed touring the vehicle and learning about the history of the air ambulance, as well as learning about the skills needed to be an emergency services worker today.

Harrogate care home was visited by Yorkshire Air Ambulance for a day of learning.

“Events like this help keep residents at Harcourt Gardens connected to the wider community and provide them with experiences that are both enjoyable and meaningful.

“We look forward to welcoming Yorkshire Air Ambulance back to Harcourt Gardens and planning more memorable events that draw on the fantastic community relationships we have here in Harrogate.”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Harcourt Gardens incorporates plenty of space for hobby and leisure activities and has its own cinema, pub and gym. The home provides full-time residential care, nursing care, dementia care and respite care.

For more information, contact Customer Relations Manager Jillian Shearer on 01423 205 870, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/harcourt-gardens.