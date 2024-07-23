Admin workers are the most prolific smokers in Leeds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Workplace stress is something that affects everyone differently, but according to new research administration workers are the ones most likely to reach for the cigarettes after a hard day at work in Leeds.

The study, by online retailer Haypp, was carried out to uncover the correlation between workplace stress and smoking and found that a quarter (24%) of people from Leeds are more likely to smoke after a hard day at work.

The five most addicted professions, whose workers admit to smoking on a daily basis, are:

Administration workers Healthcare Banking Finance Hospitality and events

There are calls for more investment in smoking cessation services

Looking at their reasons for smoking, the Leeds workforce listed stress (60%), anxiety (43%), and being annoyed or irritated (33%), as the three main factors that influence how much they smoke. Interestingly, five of the top ten causes of smoking were work related with 25% smoking to release tension, 24% smoking after a hard day at work, 22% smoking to go on a break, 21% smoking when they’re under pressure, and an additional 21% smoke more often when they are dealing with an increased workload.

Three-quarters (75%) of the surveyed smokers working in law enforcement also admitted they smoke more when they’re under pressure, compared to the national average of 21%.

Shockingly 6% of Brits believe smoking has helped them to get ahead in their career. This is particularly noticeable by those working in science and pharmaceuticals, where a third of workers think smoking has given them a leg up.

Markus Lindblad, from Haypp, said: “The UK government has made great strides in reducing smoking but it’s clear that more can be done. The research clearly shows a connection between workplace stress and smoking, so employers now have a role to play when it comes to reducing smoking rates. As well as working on employee stress levels, this could also be by including encouraging smoke-free alternatives such as vapes or nicotine pouches which are proven to be much less harmful than cigarettes.”

The connection between an increase in smoking, and workplace stress is clear, but the data also shows that income has a factor to play in this too. Workplace stress leads to an increase in smoking for those at both ends of the income scale with people earning above £85K and below £25k needing a stress relieving cigarette the most.

Additionally, only 28% of those surveyed believe that habit and addiction is a key factor contributing to their smoking habits and only 29% blamed it on alcohol or other social situations.