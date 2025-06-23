ActionCOACH UK nears £100,000 milestone in memory of Kent Rhodes

The ActionCOACH community came together to take on the Cleveland Way Walk in North Yorkshire, in memory of franchise partner Kent Rhodes.

On Saturday 7th June, the ActionCOACH community came together to take on the Cleveland Way Walk in North Yorkshire, in memory of franchise partner Kent Rhodes. The annual event, now in its seventh year, raises vital funds for Children with Cancer UK and honours the life and legacy of a beloved colleague and friend.

Kent passed away in December 2018 after a brave fight against cancer. He was deeply respected within the ActionCOACH network for his wisdom, generosity and unwavering commitment to others. Since his passing, Action Coaches from across the UK have undertaken a yearly challenge in Kent’s name, raising nearly £100,000 for charity.

Since 2018, the ActionCOACH community has taken on numerous physical challenges. Action Coaches Andrew Kureishy and Marc Eccles first initiated the idea, with each year’s campaign spearheaded by a different friend of Kent’s. This year’s event was proudly organised by John McHale, and the walk, held on Saturday 7th June, saw participants brave strong coastal winds and steep terrain along the Cleveland Way, with a choice of two routes: a 24-mile trek from Whitby to Scarborough or a 17-mile route starting in Robin Hood’s Bay.

Children with Cancer UK is a leading national charity dedicated to the fight against childhood cancer. The organisation funds pioneering research to understand the causes, find cures and develop kinder more effective treatment methods. It also provides vital support to children and their families, helping them through some of the most challenging times of their lives.

Every step taken and every pound raised by the ActionCOACH community contributes to this mission. So far, the 2025 challenge has raised nearly £8,000 pushing the total Kent Rhodes Challenge fundraising effort to just shy of the £100,000 milestone.

“It was an absolute privilege to organise this year’s challenge in Kent’s memory,” said John McHale. “He was someone who truly cared about making a difference – and that spirit is alive in every person who walked with us this weekend and donated their hard-earned cash to such a worthy cause.”

Ian Christelow, co-founder of ActionCOACH UK, added, “Far too many families hear the life-altering news that their child has cancer. If our steps and our fundraising can help reduce that number, we know we’re honouring Kent and making him proud. His legacy continues to drive us in all we do.”

Supporters who wish to help the ActionCOACH UK team to reach this year’s £10,000 fundraising target – and assist in surpassing the £100,000 raised in Kent’s memory since the challenge’s inception – can make a donation via the official JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/kent-rhodes-challenge