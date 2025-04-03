Act of kindness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In dispair and in pain - outside Leeds hospital

As I arrived at my appointment at the ENT department at Leeds LGI, I realized that I had twisted my back badly and was in need of ibuprofen or paracetamol. I didn't have any with me.

The nurses, then the doctor, despite seeing me in great pain, refused to help.

After the appointment, I walked very slowly to the front of the hospital, and that's when I knew I couldn't go any further.

I sat on the kerb and couldn't help bursting in uncontrolable tears. I needed ibuprofen and a taxi but was unable to do anything.

3 young people, a boy and 2 girls, asked me if I was alright, and offered to help. They were just hanging out, possibly after college.

They took me very gently, carrying my bag, to the bench in front of the hospital door, then the girls went to buy ibuprofen and paracetamol from the hospital shop, while the boy stayed with me. They refused to be paid for the medicines.

Then the boy ordered a taxi for me from his phone (it was 6pm, worse time of the day). Because they were with me, chatting, it didn't seem long before an Uber or Veezu turned up and they helped me get in the taxi.

Their kindness brought tears to my eyes.

The taxi took me home and I offered to pay cash or by card, but the taxi driver told me it had already been paid.

As I write this, I have tears in my eyes.

Now I regret that I didn't ask for they names.

All they know about me is that I am old (75) and French.

Maybe you can help finding them as I would like so much to pay back the money I owe them, but mainly to thank them because their company and actions were beyond anything I had expected when I was so desperately in need of help.