Across the pond fundraising for Wakefield Hospice
Brumfiel emigrated with her American-born husband in 2005.
However she remained close to her parents who visited their daughter and four grandchildren for months at a time over the past 19 years.
Amanda and her children regularly spent the summers in Wakefield.
Amanda's mother, Susan, was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in July 2023 and was cared for in her final weeks by the excellent nursing staff at Wakefield Hospice.
Her father, Richard, and Amanda were so moved by the compassion and care that they decided to walk the Coast to Coast together to try to raise money for the Hospice.
Tragically 11 days after Susan passed, Richard suffered a massive cardiac event and passed away also. Amanda is tackling the challenging route which covers 195 miles and 26000 ft elevation in honour of both of her parents.
She will be joined by two of her children, Fred and Katie, for the entire route as well as a number of other family and friends along the way.
You can follow her progress and donate to Wakefield Hospice using the following link: www.justgiving.com/page/amanda-brumfiel-17