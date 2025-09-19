On Saturday, 20 September, the Acomb Artisan Market will transform Front Street into a bustling hub of creativity from 10am, bringing together an exceptional lineup of local Yorkshire makers and producers. On Sunday, 21 September they head to Thirsk Marketplace, from 10am. This much loved market is a cornerstone of the Thirsk community, providing a platform for independent producers and offering a unique shopping experience that connects you directly with the artisans behind the products. Visitors can explore a diverse array of stalls featuring locally produced art, crafts, dog treats and accessories, homeware and a wide variety of food and drink. The market is the perfect place to discover a special gift or to simply enjoy the friendly atmosphere that makes these Yorkshire towns unique. With a definite change in the air, the market reflects the new season, with stallholders offering goods that celebrate the beauty and spirit of all things Autumn. Jackie Crozier, Managing Director of Little Bird Made, says, ‘’There is a definite change in the air, and here at Little Bird we are excited to celebrate the start of the new season with these wonderful communities in Acomb and Thirsk. Our markets are more than just a place to shop. They are a chance to enjoy the atmosphere, discover a new favourite product, and support the incredible local talent we have right here in Yorkshire as we transition in to Autumn.’’