“A space to talk” – Yorkshire funeral home marks third anniversary of bereavement group

A Yorkshire funeral home is celebrating the third anniversary of its bereavement café – and is encouraging those who may be grieving a loved one to attend.

The next drop-in bereavement group will be held at Co-op Funeralcare Mill Street, in Driffield, on Thursday 19 December from 10am to 12pm, then on the first and third Thursday of the month.

The initiative is designed to support those who may be feeling isolated, and to give local people a chance to connect with others in a relaxed setting. During sessions, attendees are free to talk about anything they’d like, even if they don’t feel comfortable discussing a bereavement, while also enjoying a host of complimentary refreshments.

The sessions will be run by Claire Musgreave, Funeral Arranger at Co-op Funeralcare Driffield, and Kathy Collinson, a fully qualified local bereavement counsellor. The group was originally set up to help people who had felt isolated after losing a loved one during the pandemic and continues to welcome new members.

The team will be focusing on topics including managing anniversaries, good grief rituals, the normality of grief, creating new routines, building new relationships, managing emotions and returning to work after a bereavement.

The group, which follows confidentiality rules, is open to anyone over the age of 18. Those needing extra support will be signposted to additional services and resources.

Claire said: “Most people assume our job as funeral arrangers stops as soon as the service is over – this couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Looking after families following the funeral is an incredibly important part of our role, which is why we initially started our bereavement café – and continue to run it three years on. Grief can be lonely and isolating, so we want to give local people a space to talk and connect with others who are going through something similar.

“We’d like to invite anyone who is struggling with the death of a loved one to join us – we’re here to help.”

For more information on the bereavement group, contact Co-op Funeralcare Driffield, on Mill Street, on [email protected]

To find out more, visit: Funeral Directors in Driffield, Mill Street - Co-op