A ‘Reet Good’ Yorkshire Day comes to Morley

Morley Town Council gears up for a fun-filled family celebration this Yorkshire Day

Morley is set to celebrate Yorkshire Day in true White Rose style on Saturday 2nd August, with Queen Street transformed into a hub of festivities for all ages.

Hosted by Morley Town Council, the event will feature a vibrant mix of market stalls, fairground rides, Angel Falconry displays, and the return of last year’s favourites — including the Giant Tea Pot Trail and an outdoor cinema screening at 11:15 AM. Plus a one-off performance to follow, from some of the cast from The Great British Bake-off The Musical.

The day kicks off at 11:00 AM with a rousing Yorkshire Day proclamation from Morley’s Town Crier, Steven Holt, and continues with a special performance from the Tingley Brass Band at 2:00 PM.

Yorkshire Day 2024

Visitors can look forward to a fantastic selection of local traders offering everything from homemade cakes and artisan pies to handmade crafts. Families can also enjoy the animal petting farm and learn more about the important work of local charities including Veterans In Need Together and the Poppy Appeal.

Don’t miss this chance to celebrate Yorkshire’s rich heritage with a day full of community spirit, entertainment, and good old-fashioned Yorkshire charm.

Mayor Cllr Carol Edwards said “Please come along and enjoy a fun filled day, and visit my mayors Charity stall, located by the Town Hall. I shall look forward to meeting you all”.

Join us in Morley for Yorkshire Day — it’s going to be ‘reet good’!

