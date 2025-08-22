A New Chapter: From member to Slimming World Consultant

Andrea Feehan is proud and excited to introduce herself as a new Slimming World Consultant, a role she never imagined stepping into, but one that now holds deep personal meaning after the transformative journey she’s experienced. Like many others, Andrea’s story isn’t one of overnight success. It’s been marked by challenges, growth, and resilience, and above all, it’s authentic.

For years, Andrea never gave her weight much thought. Naturally slim and active, she rarely worried about food or fitness. But life took an unexpected turn when she witnessed her mum battle multiple smoking-related illnesses before sadly passing away. That painful experience became a catalyst for Andrea to quit smoking over a decade ago, one of the most impactful decisions she’s made for her health.

However, she hadn’t anticipated the weight gain that followed. Within months, Andrea had gained nearly two stone. Over the next ten years, she tried everything to shed it, from gym memberships, home workouts, calorie tracking, and even a Couch to 5K programme in 2024. Though she completed the programme and met many inspiring people, the scales didn’t reflect her effort. Frustration and self-consciousness began to take hold.

Andrea had heard colleagues mention Slimming World before, but she dismissed it, believing she was already doing the right things. It wasn’t until a colleague, who was also a Consultant, encouraged her to give it a try that she decided to attend her first group session on 8th April, feeling nervous and unsure of what to expect.

Andrea before she started her weight loss journey and at the Slimming World Head Office

What she discovered was a pleasant surprise. Slimming World’s Food Optimising plan wasn’t about restriction or complexity. It offered a practical, flexible way of eating that fit seamlessly into everyday life. With satisfying foods like pasta, rice, lean meats, vegetables, and fruit at its core, the plan allowed generous portions and even included room for indulgences without guilt. For the first time in years, Andrea felt empowered rather than deprived.

Just two weeks later, she earned her first half stone award. Clothes began to fit better, her confidence grew, and she found herself smiling at her reflection. By 20th May, she had lost a stone, and on 17th June, she reached her Club 10 award, a milestone celebrating a 10% weight loss from her starting point. These achievements weren’t just numbers; they were powerful reminders of her progress, physically, mentally, and emotionally.

Andrea’s journey has reshaped her relationship with food and her body. She now enjoys shopping for clothes and feels genuinely excited about life. Inspired by her transformation, she decided to become a Consultant herself. She understands how intimidating the first step can be and how vital the right support is. To her, Slimming World is more than a weight loss group, it’s a community.

Andrea is now launching a brand-new Slimming World group at Colton Institute Village Hall on Monday 25th August at 7pm. She wants anyone who feels uncertain, frustrated, or simply ready for change, and has at least half a stone to lose, to know they’re not alone. She’ll be there to support every step of the way.

For more information or to join Andrea’s group, contact her on 07741 279180.