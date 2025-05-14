500 million empty ink cartridges end up in landfill each year

Stationer Ryman launches Ink Cartridge Recycling scheme, with up to £1 rewarded for every cartridge returned

Stationer Ryman is calling time on ink cartridge waste with the launch of its ink cartridge recycling scheme, a new initiative encouraging customers to recycle their used cartridges in exchange for rewards.

The launch comes as shocking new statistics reveal the damaging environmental impact of printer ink waste.

Every year, 500 million ink and toner cartridges are dumped into landfills, with each one taking more than an astonishing 1,000 years to decompose.

Even though remanufactured cartridges emit up to 60% less CO2 than newly produced ones, only 15% of cartridges are recycled.

To help combat the crisis, Ryman’s ink cartridge recycling scheme offers customers £1 in Ryman Rewards points for every external print head cartridge they return in store, incentivising shoppers to do their part for the planet. These can be remanufactured and reused….for everything else including ink tanks and toners, we’ll endeavour to recycle into their component parts and all customers will receive 50p off their next cartridge purchase

Chloe Danskin, Head of Marketing at Ryman, said: “We all print things in our daily life, but few of us realise the lasting damage throwing away used cartridges can have on the planet.

“At Ryman, we’re committed to making our planet a better place for everyone, which is why we’ve decided to reward customers for doing their bit too.

“Our recycling scheme is designed to turn everyday waste into everyday rewards, while dramatically cutting down on unnecessary waste. It’s a small change that can make a huge difference to our planet!”

Ryman is encouraging customers to check their drawers and office cupboards for empty cartridges and return to their local Ryman to claim their £1 in Ryman Rewards points to spend in-store or online at ryman.co.uk

For further information, please visit the Ryman website.