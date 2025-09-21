3431 mile fundraising ride for Medical Aid for Palestinians

Tim Devereux, on the Leeds Liverpool canal towpath at Rodley

3257 miles done – just 174 miles to go! Pudsey cyclist Tim Devereux is riding 3431 miles, the distance from Leeds to Gaza, to raise funds for Medical Aid for Palestinians. He is just be riding around Yorkshire, aiming at an average of 12 miles a day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In November 2024, I was watching a film at the Leeds Palestinian Film Festival, wondering what I could to help. I’d completed a 300 mile Leeds to Brighton ride for Medical Aid for Palestinians earlier in the year. I realised I could do a virtual ride to Gaza, just riding around locally until I’d covered 3431 miles, the distance from Leeds to Gaza. I would ride every day, (only missed 2!) beginning on 1st January, initially planning 10 miles a day and aiming to finish in December. I decided I would not use the same bike I’d ridden the day before – this would stop me using my ebike for the whole journey, and there have only been a few lapses! I upped my daily mileage to 12 miles from May, so I will finish on my 77th birthday, 5th October.

There have been some mechanical problems – punctures, broken spokes, mysterious noises from the ebike motor, but I have only had to walk home once – ebike rear wheel puncture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I can’t say I have been bursting with enthusiasm to ride every day, but I have been boosted by the lovely things people tell me, in person and on my JustGiving page:

One of my bikes - old frame, new wheels

“May you be blessed for your kindness”

“Passed you on the canal today. Missed your details but was able to have them found through the power of insta! Good luck🩷 remind me of my dad if he could bike this long lol”

“With you in spirit every mile!”

Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) is a British charity which works for the health and dignity of Palestinians living under Israeli occupation, and as refugees. It provides immediate medical aid to those in great need, while also building local capacity and skills. MAP remains committed to providing lifesaving healthcare and humanitarian aid to Palestinians. So far this year, they have served and supported nearly one million people in Gaza, working with 16 local partners. Among other activities, they are:

supporting Gaza’s health system;

providing emergency medical care;

addressing malnutrition and water access;

and have launched 100 emergency blood donation campaigns.

Fundraising is going well – with Gift Aid, the total is presently £5,778, but of course, much more is needed.

The JustGiving page is here: www.justgiving.com/page/tim-devereux-map-2025