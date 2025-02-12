In a landmark project, plaques honouring the names of six trailblazing women from the city’s past were unveiled in the prestigious council chamber of Leeds Civic Hall.

Taking their rightful place alongside the names of men who already feature, they have become the very first women to be permanently added to the chamber walls since the building opened in 1933.

The project is aimed at recognising the extraordinary accomplishments of women in Leeds and the unique contribution they have made to the city’s story.

Their names were chosen after a public consultation and confirmed by members of the council’s executive board.

When Leeds Civic Hall was built in 1933, men who had a close association with Leeds or who contributed in a significant way to the history of the city saw their names added to the walls of the council chamber.

Check out our gallery of pictures below showing the opening ceremony and stories of the six women whose lives have inspired many.

1 . Council Chamber Leeds City Council's deputy leader Debra Coupar (left) and Heather Paul, the granddaughter of Gertrude Paul, attended the unveiling of six new plaques in the council chamber honouring historic women from Leeds | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

2 . Taking their rightful place Plaques honouring the names of six trailblazing women from the city’s past were unveiled in the prestigious council chamber of Leeds Civic Hall. Taking their rightful place alongside the names of men who already feature, they have become the very first women to be permanently added to the chamber walls since the building opened in 1933. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

3 . 'Extraordinary accomplishments' The project is aimed at recognising the extraordinary accomplishments of women in Leeds and the unique contribution they have made to the city’s story. Their names were chosen after a public consultation and confirmed by members of the council’s executive board. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

4 . Ivy Benson Musician and bandleader Ivy Benson was the pioneer of ‘girl power’. The Leeds-born lass was one of the first entertainers to enter Germany at the end of the Second World War, at the request of Field Marshall Montgomery. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

5 . Ivy Benson She played at the 1948 Olympic Games, across the Middle East and in Vietnam. She was the darling of national TV and radio and played her last gig in 1980. She was born at the Malt Shovel Inn, Holbeck on November 11, 1913. Her father, Douglas, played with the Leeds Symphony Orchestra and Empire Pit Orchestra. | Getty Photo: Getty Photo Sales