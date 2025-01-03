105th birthday celebrations for local care home resident
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emily was born in 1919 in Easingwold and she has always been a local girl. Emily and her husband Henry lived on a farm for many years before Henry unfortunately passed away almost 40 years ago. Emily and Henry share a son and a daughter who are both now married and have children of their own. Emily has four grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Emily moved into Stamford Bridge on the 9th December 2022 and has since enjoyed many activities like welcoming Alpacas into the home and a trip out to Burnby Hall Gardens to name a couple.
Emma Smith, General Manager of Barchester Stamford Bridge added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone. Emily is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as we look forward to her next birthday.”
Stamford Bridge Beaumont care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Stamford Bridge Beaumont provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.