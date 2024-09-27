Poshest lunch in the town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gourmet Leeds railway fans can tuck into a slap-up lunch with a difference next month – aboard Britain’s poshest train.

For the Northern Belle, once part of the iconic Orient Express group, will be paying a special visit to the city.

And it will be luxury all the way on Friday, October 25, as passengers board the 1930s Pullman-style carriages over a red carpet on Leeds station platform.

Then they will be handed their first glass of champagne before tucking into magnificent seven-course lunch prepared by Barnsley-born head chef Matthew Green.

Historic steam locomotive Princess Elizabeth hauling the Northern Belle train

The gleaming umber-and-cream train was described by actor Bill Nighy as “the Grand Dame of luxury travel” when it featured on Channel 5.

It even has its own resident musicians to serenade people while they eat, while a conjuror wanders from table to table to bring an extra touch of magic.

But you’d better look smart if you want to catch it – for jeans and trainers are banned!

The train, hauled by a vintage diesel locomotive, is due to depart Leeds at 11.30am, returning at 5.50pm.

But if you miss it, the Northern Belle will be back on November 29 for a special Christmas Lunch trip.

A train spokesman said: “You’d be crackers to miss that one!”

Fares on the Northern Belle start at £295. For more details and to book, see www.northernbelle.co.uk