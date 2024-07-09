Bundobust: Popular Leeds-founded Indian restaurant chain issues message to staff after Birmingham closure
Bundobust announced today (Tuesday) that “after a lot of painful deliberation” it has decided to close the Birmingham restaurant as of this Sunday (July 14).
In a statement the company has reassured their employees in Leeds and at their other branches in Liverpool and Manchester “that their jobs are safe and unaffected”.
The Leeds restaurant was opened in Mill Hill after being founded by Mayur Patel and Marko Husak, who set out to offer something unique in Leeds together.
Announcing the closure on Instagram, the company wrote that Birmingham was “the furthest from home we’ve ever ventured” but that it quickly “felt like a home away from home”.
They wrote: “Unfortunately, despite support and enthusiasm from a great community, the consistent trade needed to stay open just hasn’t been there for us in our little part of the city centre.
“This isn’t a decision we’ve taken lightly - it’s gutting, humbling, and there will be lessons to take from it in due course, but first and foremost our priority is to provide support to the team in Birmingham (we’re chuffed to be keeping at least a third of them on and relocating them to other Bundos!) as well as reassuring the teams in Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool that their jobs are safe and unaffected.
“Finally we want to say a massive thank you to everybody, from the passionate kitchen and front of house team who have made the food, venue and atmosphere feel like any other Bundo, to the friends we’ve made in Birmingham for the way they’ve supported and embraced us, and of course the customers.”
