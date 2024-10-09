Flat Iron's Carcass Club Comes to Leeds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Flat Iron is bringing its ‘Carcass Club’ to Leeds for the first time this October. Taking place on Wednesday 16th October, and hosted by Flat Iron’s very own Head of Beef, Fred Smith, the Carcass Club will showcase Dexter beef for one night only.

The Carcass Club is a series of one-off events giving guests the opportunity to try remarkable rare breed or lesser-known beef; and in Leeds, it’s the turn of the Dexter. The origins of the Dexter breed can be traced back to the 1750’s in Ireland, where a ‘Mr Dexter’ of County Tipperary is attributed with creation of this curious breed, hence their name. These days they are not commonly found due to being small and slow growing, making them unsuitable for most farms. However, when carefully reared they produce fine textured, deeply flavoured, exceptional quality beef.

As the animals are unusually small, two carcasses have been sourced for this Carcass Club. One is from Mount Grace Farm where it was cared for by the keeper of Flat Iron’s own herd, Charles Ashbridge. The other is from trusted long time supplier Pam Cockerill on Crosscliff Farm. Both farms are in Yorkshire and have produced some of the best Dexter beef the Flat Iron team have ever tasted.

The Carcass Club is £20 per person, which includes Dexter steak, a large portion of beef dripping chips, sauce and a glass of wine, as well as Flat Iron’s signature popcorn and Tahitian vanilla ice cream. This event is for walk-in guests only and is on a ‘first-come-first-served’ basis - just ask for the Carcass Club on arrival.

Fred Smith, Head of Beef, says “So far we’ve served some remarkable beef at the Carcass Club – White Park, Native Angus, Belted Gallway, Wagyu from our own herd – and Dexter absolutely deserves to join this list. Not only that, but it’s also wonderful to be able to showcase beef from two Yorkshire farms. Dexters never disappoint, and I am delighted to share this beef with our friends in Leeds.”