BOX joins exciting heart of the city development, bringing ultimate sports bar to Sheffield

BOX, the high-energy sports bar and kitchen, where you can Watch, Play, and Party, is set to open its latest venue in Sheffield city centre this November, just in time for the festive season.

Located just steps away from Sheffield City Hall, BOX comes from Arc Inspirations—the team behind the city’s popular Manahatta bar. BOX is set to enhance Sheffield’s rapidly growing food and drink scene, taking a prime spot in the ‘Heart of the City’ redevelopment project and bringing an investment of £2.7 million that will create 55 new jobs, further boosting the area’s vibrant transformation.

Spread across two floors, BOX Sheffield will offer an unrivalled mix of live sports, interactive games, and live entertainment. Designed to cater to the Steel City’s passionate sports fans, BOX Sheffield will feature 30 large HD TV screens and the biggest indoor screen in the city, alongside a raised stadium-style seating area, ensuring fantastic views from every spot in the venue. Showing everything from football and boxing to NFL and Formula 1, guests can catch all the best sports action.

BOX Sheffield is much more than just a place to watch sports though, as guests will be able to play electric darts upstairs and enjoy the venue’s popular Bandeoke nights every Thursday, where they can sing live with a band on stage. Thursdays will also host the lively Big Box Quiz, perfect for testing your knowledge before the weekend fun begins. Plus, keep an eye out for immersive horse racing action to come!

Fridays and Saturdays will see live bands performing, with an emphasis on local talent to reflect Sheffield’s rich music scene. There will also be private karaoke rooms and private dining rooms available for bookings, making it the perfect spot for group celebrations, corporate events, and parties.

A 90-minute Bottomless Brunch will be on offer daily, priced at £34.95, featuring a selection of mouth-watering mains and unlimited drinks, from prosecco and cocktails to beer and non-alcoholic options. Alongside this, BOX’s signature menu is packed with irresistible loaded fries, Neapolitan-style pizzas, delicious hand-formed burgers, and sizzling kebabs, along with mouth-watering sharing platters perfect for every occasion.

BOX Sheffield will be packed with exciting promotions, including 2-4-1 cocktails all day from Sunday to Friday and until 5pm Saturday, £8 lunch deals during the week, and £5 pints after work. With the launch coinciding with the lead-up to Christmas, the venue will also feature festive menus and special seasonal offers, making it the perfect destination for Christmas parties and celebrations.

Commenting on the launch, Martin Wolstencroft, CEO of Arc Inspirations, said:

"Sheffield's rich sporting heritage and passionate community make it the perfect home for BOX, and we’re excited to introduce a new kind of venue to this vibrant city. Whether you're here to catch every moment of live sports, challenge friends to our interactive games, or just enjoy an unforgettable night out, BOX offers something for everyone.”

For more information or to book your next event, visit www.theboxbar.co.uk/bars/sheffield/bookings