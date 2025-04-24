Zenko Properties celebrate a decade of growth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading independent residential property sales and lettings agency in Leeds, is celebrating 10 years in business this month. Zenko Properties has set ambitious plans for expansion as it celebrates the significant milestone and aims to cement its reputation as the go-to residential agent in Leeds city centre.

Founded in 2015 by Tobias Duczenko, Zenko Properties has steadily grown its presence in the Leeds property market. The firm’s lettings division currently manages more than 500 properties, alongside its renowned residential sales and property investment services.

Tobias Duczenko said: “Ever since our first major appointment in 2015 to sell over 100 homes at The Chandlers on The Calls, where we retained 50% to start our lettings and management journey, we have worked hard to build a business that prioritises exceptional service, transparency, and strong relationships. Our personal approach and high-quality marketing have been key to our success, and bringing Jonathan Morgan on board in 2023 as a director has also enhanced our offering.”

Jonathan launched Morgans in 1997 and played a pivotal role in the city’s urban transformation, helping shape Leeds into the thriving residential market it is today, before selling the business in 2019. Jonathan said: “Zenko Properties is a business I’ve long admired that has a dedicated team and a strong foothold in the Leeds market. It’s an exciting time for the business and the city, with lots of high-quality developments on the horizon, and I’m thrilled to be playing a part in Zenko Properties’ next phase of growth, as we plan to double our managed portfolio in the coming years.”

Key instructions for Zenko Properties include being appointed to let and manage 20 brand new apartments at Devonshire House on York Place, as well as securing management contracts for all the homes at Spencer House, Lamberts Yard, and Bridge End, further strengthening its city centre presence.

Zenko Properties has set its sights on increasing its managed portfolio to 1,000 properties over the next three to five years. However, the firm emphasises that this growth will not come at the expense of the company’s personal touch. Tobias added: “I always enjoy dealing directly with individual landlords, and we are committed to maintaining high service levels. Unlike many letting agents, we don’t add markups to maintenance costs, and we work with many of the same trusted contractors we’ve used since we started a decade ago.”

Currently Zenko Properties is marketing properties for sale ranging in price from £94,950 to over £1 million. It is also marketing properties for let priced between £725 and £1,895 per calendar month, as well as advising numerous clients on property investments.

For more information, visit: www.zenkoproperties.co.uk