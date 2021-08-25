Yorkshire's tallest office building to welcome three new tenants

The Pinnacle building in Leeds.

The Pinnacle building in Leeds let more than 10,000 sq ft of space in the second quarter of 2021.

The new lettings include 5,100 sq ft of Grade A office space taken by recruitment company Randstad Construction, Property & Engineering Recruitment on the 12th floor.

A total of 5,100 sq ft has been taken by Support Warehouse, who provide IT support services for Hewlett Packard, on the 19th floor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The leases were signed at £23.50 psf, reflecting record rents for the tower.

Eamon Fox, partner and head of Knight Frank’s office agency team in Leeds, said: “We are delighted to have concluded these three quick lettings at one of the city’s most popular office buildings.

“Prominently situated in the heart of Leeds city centre on the pedestrianised Albion Street, The Pinnacle is a landmark building, which is ideally located between the city’s historic professional core and the amenity-rich retail quarter.

“The Pinnacle offers high-quality, defurbished-style office space boasting breath-taking panoramic views over Leeds city centre, and benefits from over 400 on-site parking spaces.

“As the shape and nature of the post-Covid modern office changes in line with the expectations of occupiers, this dynamic building is perfectly positioned to meet their needs.”

Mr Fox added “The Pinnacle’s location is ideal for both staff convenience and client entertainment.

“It is right next door to the flourishing Trinity Leeds shopping centre and is also surrounded by many of the city’s favourite bars, coffee shops, restaurants and high street retail stores.”

The Pinnacle was acquired in 2018 in a joint venture between a fund advised by Brockton Capital and Dunedin Property.