Yorkshire’s businesses want more office time despite hybrid working productivity boost
The firm's latest Business Outlook Tracker, which surveyed mid-sized businesses across the Yorkshire region, finds that 84% of companies are currently adopting a hybrid working approach. Of these, the majority believe that the approach is adding significant value to their business and their people, including:
- 95% believe that it has boosted their people’s productivity
- 93% believe that it has positively impacted their people’s wellbeing
- 91% believe that their people prefer a hybrid working approach
- 95% believe that hybrid working is beneficial for their business
Despite these benefits, the majority (93%) of these respondents are still keen that their people spend more time in the office than they are currently. This may be due to a recognition that in-person interactions can often be more beneficial for specific activities - in fact, over three quarters (86%) of the businesses who are currently adopting a hybrid approach say that it is impacting their ability to provide adequate support and development for younger or trainee employees.
Dan Dickinson, Partner and Practice Leader for Grant Thornton UK in Yorkshire and the North East, said: "Across Yorkshire, we're seeing businesses embrace hybrid working while still valuing crucial in-person connections. This flexible approach boosts wellbeing and productivity, yet many organisations recognise that activities like mentoring younger talent thrive with face-to-face interaction. Finding the right balance is essential for businesses.
"At Grant Thornton, we believe in empowering our people to make sensible decisions about where and when they work. A trust-based approach with clear guiding principles allows employees to deliver high-quality work while enjoying a better work-life balance. Implementing a supportive framework helps ensure everyone's needs are met - from businesses and clients to employees balancing family commitments or seeking enhanced wellbeing."