Yorkshire storage firm acquired by Palletower

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Palletower – the fast-growing storage and logistics equipment provider – has further expanded its racking and shelving division by swooping for Leeds-based Alternative Storage Systems.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The purchase is Greater Manchester-headquartered Palletower’s fifth acquisition within the racking and shelving sector within the last eight months and its second in the Yorkshire region this year.

Palletower, based in Sale, has grown to become one of Europe’s largest providers of storage and logistics equipment. Recent acquisitions have helped take the business from an established global turnover of over £40m towards sales of £50m and more than 70 employees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company manufactures and supplies over 100 product lines including roll cages, trolleys, racking, stillages and storage boxes. With a 60-year heritage in the sector, it exports to more than 35 countries and its customers include Waitrose, Walmart and DHL.

Leeds-based Alternative Storage Systems has been acquired by Greater Manchester-based Palletower

Founded in 2019 and drawing on a 30-years’ sector experience, Morley-based Alternative Storage Systems designs, supplies, installs and maintains shelving, pallet racking and mezzanine floor solutions for warehouses and commercial units nationwide. The value of the deal is undisclosed.

Matthew Palmer, owner and managing director of Palletower, said: “Alternative Storage Systems has an impressive customer base, particularly in the warehousing and food production sectors, and we’re thrilled to be bringing the company into the Palletower business.

“This strategic acquisition will continue to fuel the rapid growth in our racking and shelving division, further expanding our presence in the North and East of England and complementing our recent acquisitions in the North West and Humberside.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In January this year, Palletower acquired Beverley-based Kingstonian Storage and Equipment Ltd. In 2024, the company also completed the purchase of West Pennine Storage, WP Group, Astirvant and Yorkshire Storage.

Matthew added: “We continue to explore acquisition opportunities across the UK to further enhance the services we can provide to our customers across industrial racking and shelving, warehouse design and fit-out, storage and logistics equipment services.”