Yorkshire security manufacturer Heald goes green with solar panel installation

Yorkshire security manufacturer, Heald Ltd, has installed 260 solar panels on its factory roof in Hull, Hornsea, marking a significant step in its sustainability program.

Heald is a leading manufacturer of hostile vehicle mitigation solutions based in East Yorkshire. Established over 30 years ago, it is the largest manufacturer of quality security equipment in the UK, with approximately 80% of products and services currently being exported internationally.

The 80kW solar panel system is expected to reduce Heald’s reliance on traditional energy sources, providing up to 70% of its daily energy needs during summer.

These energy savings also help drive long-term cost savings. By investing in renewable energy, the security firm can reduce operational costs, which supports its ongoing commitment to keeping prices as competitive as possible for customers, despite rising costs across the industry.

The solar panels on Heald's factory roof in Hull, Hornsea

As a manufacturer of high-security bollards and access control systems, Heald’s operations require substantial energy to power their engineering processes. The solar panel installation reflects the firm’s drive to reduce its environmental footprint while maintaining high production standards.

Debbie Heald MBE, Owner and Managing Director at Heald, comments: “As a world leader within the industry, we have always understood the importance of providing sustainable security. Installing these solar panels reinforces our commitment to sustainable production, allowing us to power our manufacturing operations with clean, renewable energy.”

The 260 solar panels were installed by Beba Energy, a UK-based company specialising in commercial solar installation and maintenance.

The solar panel installation is a key step in Heald’s sustainable programme aiming to generate 100% of its energy from renewable sources. In recent years, Heald has ensured that its security products consume less electricity by introducing electro-mechanical operated bollards that require fewer resources for installation and operation, further reducing its carbon footprint.