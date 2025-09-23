Yorkshire rowers take on 24-hour challenge ahead of gruelling transatlantic race

A pair of Yorkshire lawyers are taking on the infamous ‘World’s Toughest Row’ across the Atlantic later this year.

David Knaggs and Richard Larking have just completed a 24-hour stationary training row cheered on by sponsors and the Yorkshire charities which will benefit from their fundraising efforts.

The duo will embark on the 3,000-mile transatlantic crossing in December, and, so far, have succeeded in raising over £150,000 for two beloved Yorkshire charities - Maggie’s, Everyone’s home of cancer care and Friends of Alfie Martin.

The duo put months of rigorous training to the test using a rowing simulator on the terrace of Alwoodley Golf Club, whilst taking it in turns to nap on board the team’s seven-metre state-of-the-art rowing boat, Brizo, displayed adjacent to the 18th green of the golf course.

Pictured, from left, are Richard Larking, Julian Pitts and David Knaggs. | Third Party

The event was followed by a celebration with fellow golfers, sponsors and the team’s chosen charities - Maggie’s, which supports people with cancer, their families and friends, and Friends of Alfie Martin, which raises funds for neonatal equipment at the Leeds teaching hospitals.

David said: “Richard and I were golfing together at Alwoodley three years ago when we came up with our plan to take on the Atlantic, so it is incredibly motivating to have been once again supported by the club and joined by many friends, businesses and well-wishers who are watching our progress.”

Richard added: “Training has been going well, and it was encouraging to mark our progress with this event as we countdown to the start of the race from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua in just three months’ time.”

Aged 59 and 60, the pair will be one of the oldest teams competing in the notoriously challenging event, and are likely to face 40 ft waves, hazardous shipping traffic, sleep deprivation and potential marlin strikes.

Racing under the team name Greens2Blue, the friends have already surpassed their original ambitious fundraising target with both charities having received over £75,000. Sights are now set on raising a further £50,000 before and during the race.

Brizo at Alwoodley Golf Club. | Third Party

In addition to their headline sponsor, financial advisory and real estate firm Begbies Traynor Group, the duo recently gained additional support from Leeds-based corporate finance boutique Sentio Partners, which has become the oar sponsor for the challenge.

David and Richard have also secured sponsorship from numerous other leading regional and local businesses including Ginetta; Happy Drains; Optivet Referrals; Cellular Pathology Services; Macintosh James & Partners Wealth Management; El Gato Negro Tapas; Middleton Law; Richard Fahey Racing; Springfield Healthcare, Waterer’s Services Limited; Walker Morris and SBFM Ltd.

Julian Pitts, regional managing partner for Begbies Traynor Group’s 10 offices across Yorkshire and The Humber, and the North East, added: “It’s inspiring to see the way Richard and David are embracing this challenge, and excitement is really building now as there are only a few months to go before the intrepid duo take to the high seas. We hope other supporters and sponsors will join us in helping them achieve their final fundraising target for these vital Yorkshire charities.”