How entrepreneurs from Yorkshire built billion-dollar empires 💼

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire is home to some of the UK’s wealthiest billionaires

Two entrepreneurs from the region have risen to the top, making significant strides in global industries

One built a multi-billion-dollar chemicals giant, expanding into shale gas and petrochemicals

The other played a key role in growing a home furnishings retailer that now operates across the UK

Yorkshire, known for its rich industrial history and beautiful landscapes, is also home to some of the UK's wealthiest individuals.

But who are the region's richest billionaires, the entrepreneurs and business moguls who have risen to the top?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ve trawled Forbes' real-time billionaires list and picked out the richest people born in the region.

Only a couple of Yorkshire-born individuals make the list, but what’s the story behind the paths to success for these billionaires?

Andrew Currie - $5.2bn

(Photo: Forbes) | Forbes

Doncaster born - and Yorkshire’s richest man - Andrew Currie has been a director at Ineos, the £68 billion chemicals giant, since 1999, a year after the company was founded by fellow billionaire James Ratcliffe.

A graduate in natural sciences from Cambridge University, Currie began his career at BP Chemicals, where he spent 15 years in various technical and managerial roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He later became a director at Inspec Group, the parent company of Ineos, until its acquisition by another chemicals firm in 1998.

Ineos has since become a major force in the UK's shale sector, with its 600-foot "Dragon Ships" pioneering the transport of US shale gas to Europe.

In 2021, the company acquired two chemicals businesses from BP for $5 billion and entered into petrochemical joint ventures with Sinopec, valued at over $7 billion in 2022.

Ineos further expanded in 2023 with the $1.4 billion acquisition of U.S. onshore oil and gas assets from Chesapeake Energy. Currie’s wealth comes from his minority stake in Ineos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Adderley - $1.8bn

Leeds-born Will Adderley is the son of Bill and Jean Adderley, who founded the UK home furnishings retailer Dunelm. The couple launched the business in 1979 with a market stall in Leicester.

Dunelm went public on the London Stock Exchange in 2006, with the Adderleys retaining a 43% stake in the company. Will, now serving as the company’s deputy chairman, has played an integral role in its growth.

Today, Dunelm operates nearly 200 stores across the UK, cementing its place as a leading retailer in the home furnishings sector.

What do you think of these incredible success stories from Yorkshire’s wealthiest billionaires? Have any insights or thoughts on how they built their empires? We’d love to hear your opinions! Share your thoughts in the comments section.