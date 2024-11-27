Yorkshire PR agency expands offices and announces key appointments

PR and marketing agency, Wild PR has appointed three new hires and has expanded across West and South Yorkshire to support its continued growth and to broaden its service offering across the region and beyond.

The SEO-driven PR agency works with clients in manufacturing, professional services, environment, and health sectors, including Specialist Glass Products, Heald, Thomson Environmental Consultants, and Unity Plus, among others.

The new hires include Emily Knight (Marketing Communications Director), Hannah Jackson (Social Media Manager) and Jamie Hewitt (PR and Marketing Executive). Emily’s role will focus on overseeing the delivery of integrated strategies, Hannah’s role will specialise in managing social media platforms for clients, and Jamie will support all client projects.

Katrina Cliffe, managing director and founder of Wild PR, comments on the new hires: “Our new team members bring unique skills that will strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional results for our clients. Emily’s extensive experience, including her time at agencies such as Twenty Six in Leeds, adds valuable SEO expertise to our team, enhancing our integrated communications offering.”

Originally based in Lindley, Huddersfield, the PR and communications specialists have expanded their office locations to include both West and South Yorkshire, with new bases at Hub 26 in Cleckheaton and Landing Pad at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park. This strategic move aims to broaden the firm’s client base while also accommodating employee locations.

Managing Director Katrina Cliffe commented, "We work with clients across the UK, and this expansion enables us to enhance our capacity for delivering results-driven PR and marketing solutions while building long-term relationships with our growing client base. Over the past year, we achieved a significant milestone, growing our gross profit by 44% compared to the previous year, reflecting the effectiveness of our strategy.

Looking ahead, we are targeting a turnover increase of at least 35% this financial year. With these ambitious growth plans, our key appointments and the strategic positioning of our locations will be instrumental in strengthening our offering, enhancing client engagement, and achieving our goals.”

Wild PR specialises in creating stand-out PR campaigns and identifying tactics needed to achieve the best possible results through a mix of traditional and digital PR, SEO-focused content creation and social media.