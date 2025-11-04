Yorkshire Mum Celebrates Nine Years at Redbrick Mill After Overcoming Setbacks — and Launches New Financial Empowerment Venture

A local mum is launching her own venture to help others achieve financial confidence.

A Batley mum who once found herself a single parent with no clear career path has turned her life around — celebrating nine years at Redbrick Mill and launching her own venture to help others achieve financial confidence.

At just 22, Farhana Bham was living back at her parents’ home with her young son, surviving on benefits and parental help, unsure of what the future would hold.

“I didn’t have a linear path,” Farhana recalls. “But every step taught me resilience — and that’s what brought me here.”

Determined to build a better life for her son, Farhana took an entry-level admin job at Redbrick Mill, an opportunity that would change everything. The company recognised her potential by financing her studies.

Through dedication, sheer hard work, and Redbrick’s support, she rose through the ranks to become Financial Controller — a role she still proudly holds today and has excelled in for four and a half years.

“Joe Battye, the Finance Director at Redbrick Mill believed in me before I fully believed in myself,” she says. “He gave me the chance to learn, to study, work hard and to build a career. I’ll always be grateful for that.”

Now, nearly a decade later, Farhana has also qualified as a licensed accountant and launched her own initiative — Pan Accounts — a business designed to make finance more personal, approachable, and empowering for everyday people and small businesses.

“Pan Accounts isn’t your typical accountancy practice,” Farhana explains. “It’s a bridge between accountants and business owners — helping people truly understand their numbers and make better financial decisions.”

Her business offers self-assessment support for self-employed professionals, fractional finance services for small businesses (such as part-time in-house roles), and financial literacy workshops for individuals and community groups.

Farhana’s approach to finance is deeply personal and holistic — reflecting her belief that true success combines both professional and personal wellbeing.

“I believe in the connection between mind, body, emotions, and spirit,” she says. “Finance shouldn’t feel cold or distant — it should support your overall wellbeing. When people feel empowered financially, everything else starts to change too.”

Alongside her business, Farhana continues to invest in education and community engagement. She is set to teach T-Level finance students in January, passing on her knowledge to the next generation, and is also an active member of community networks including Muslamic Makers North, Africa 4U Association, Bradford 4 Better and the Batley Enterprise Club, all of which focus on empowerment and connection across West Yorkshire.

“I’m all about collaboration,” she adds. “If you’re an accountant, auditor, or professional who wants to make a difference, let’s talk. And if you’re someone who wants to understand your finances better — I’m here to help.”

What began as a journey of self-discovery has become a platform for empowerment — both for Farhana and for the communities she serves.

“Financial literacy changed my life,” she says. “Now I want to help others take control of theirs — because everyone deserves to feel confident and capable when it comes to money.”

To learn more or connect with Farhana, visit Pan Accounts on Facebook: facebook.com/profile.php?id=61577053415465