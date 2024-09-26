Yorkshire motor retailer JCT600 opens new CUPRA and SEAT dealerships in Leeds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new CUPRA SEAT dealership opened its doors this month and is situated off the ring road in Lower Wortley, Leeds.

Open Monday to Sunday, CUPRA SEAT Leeds specialises in new and used cars, with an expert team on hand to guide and assist shoppers in their search for the perfect vehicle.

The new JCT600 showroom is a joint venture with both SEAT and CUPRA, where both brands will be housed under one roof. SEAT joined the JCT600 family in 1994 and it has been partnered with CUPRA since its inception in 2019.

The dealership will showcase innovation and new models from CUPRA and SEAT, including the latest Cupra Born. The brand-new Cupra Tavascan will also join the in the coming months, while it won’t be on-site for demo it will be available for order.

With a range of aftercare services such as MOTs, servicing, parts and accessories, the showroom houses a team of manufacturer-trained technicians ready to tackle any requirements customers may have.

With over 75 years of experience selling the right cars to the right people, JCT600 first partnered with CUPRA in 2019 when the Spanish manufacturer became its own brand.

'CUPRA, originally a performance division of SEAT, has evolved into its own distinct brand with a unique corporate identity. The new CUPRA brand identity emphasizes a blend of emotion, electrification, and performance'

Brand director Sam Tordoff said: “We are excited to open the new CUPRA and SEAT site here in Leeds. With the innovation at its heart, the new showroom offers shoppers a tailored experience both in-dealership and online ensuring they find the right vehicle from a dealership they can trust.”

Inside the new JCT600 dealership in Leeds

Founded in 1946, JCT600 has grown to become one of Yorkshire’s largest family-owned businesses, representing 18 of the world’s leading car brands, and two of its own brands; JCT600 Approved and JCT600 Accident Repair Centre. With over 50 dealerships within Yorkshire and the North East to Derbyshire and Lincolnshire, and employing a team of over 2200, JCT600 is dedicated to putting customers first by offering excellent service for those looking to buy or service a new car or van.