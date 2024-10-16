Yorkshire Law Firm Scoops Duo Of Industry Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire law firm Ison Harrison has enjoyed major success at the Yorkshire Legal Awards, one of the legal sector’s most prestigious industry events.

The firm was shortlisted for four awards in total, winning in the residential property and personal injury and clinical negligence categories.

The 25th Yorkshire Legal Awards ceremony was held at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.

The double award recognition comes hot on the heels of the firm’s most successful year in its history and just two years after it became entirely owned by its employees. Ison Harrison was the UK’s first law firm to become a 100% employee-owned business in 2022 after the three main shareholder directors agreed to sell the business to an Employee Ownership Trust.

With a regional team headcount of over 300, Ison Harrison has solidified its position as a regional legal powerhouse with 20 offices across Yorkshire.

Ison Harrison’s transition to become a 100% employee-owned business, was a pioneering move that underscored the firm’s progressive values and commitment to its employees. The employee-owned structure has fuelled further dynamic growth, with substantial client expansion and the opening of four new offices since becoming fully employee-owned, including two in the first half of this year alone.

In the past five years, the firm has doubled its turnover to £24 million, and this is expected to grow again in 2024, following the recent acquisition of Cohen Cramer Solicitors.

Ison Harrison opened its newest office in Selby in July. Selby is the fourth new office the firm has opened since becoming entirely employee-owned, after Wakefield in 2022, Doncaster in 2023, and Queensbury earlier this year.

Jonathan Wearing, managing director at Ison Harrison, commented: “After our most successful year ever last year, we are on course to surpass those results for 2024. To receive recognition in the Yorkshire Legal Awards by winning two awards is a tremendous achievement and representative of the outstanding collective effort and focus of our talented, growing team.”

Commenting on the residential property award win, Jenny Bland, director and head of property teams, said: “This accolade reflects our outstanding achievements in the property sector. It’s a great achievement for the team to be recognised for its consistently first-class work. We are very fortunate to have a very experienced team, who take great care of their clients, and each other. Conveyancing is a tough industry, and takes a great deal of hard work to be successful. This award is a fantastic acknowledgement of the hard work of the Property teams and reflects the enviable reputation that they have built. We are proud to be one of the top 20 firms in the country for the number of property transactions registered with the Land Registry, whilst still maintaining our strong high street presence and personal service.”

Commenting on winning the personal injury & clinical negligence award, Gareth Naylor, director and head of personal injury and inquests, said: “Our unique team of specialists represent bereaved families at inquests with tenacity and compassion in what can be a very emotional and frustrating process. In recent years we have dealt with numerous high-profile and complex inquests and assisted families to affect change and to try and prevent future deaths. Our work doesn’t stop there, we then assist the bereaved family to litigate against those responsible again in the complex arena of the Human Rights Act. We also represent individuals injured in accidents to secure not only the compensation they deserve, but any rehabilitation they require to help get their life back on track.

“Winning this award is a major achievement and deserved recognition for the hard work and dedication put in by our team.”

Added James Thompson, director & head of clinical negligence: “I’m extremely proud of the whole clinical negligence department and the sterling results they deliver for clients time and time again. They are truly exceptional, and I count myself lucky to be part of such a wonderful team. Our specialist clinical negligence solicitors ensure clients are always at the centre of everything we do. It is a privilege to guide and represent them.”

Ison Harrison currently hold 13 Law Society accreditations including Conveyancing Quality, Clinical Negligence, Children Law, Family Law, Immigration & Asylum, and SRA Higher Courts Rights – civil and criminal.

Further information about Ison Harrison is available at https://www.isonharrison.co.uk