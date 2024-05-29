Yorkshire holiday park celebrates hat-trick of Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barmston Beach Holiday Park is celebrating after winning a prestigious TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for the third consecutive year.

The TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards recognise businesses that earn consistently great reviews, and honour select accommodations, attractions and restaurants in the top 10 per cent of listings which consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence.

Barmston Beach is owned by Parkdean Resorts, the UK’s leading holiday park operator, and 2024 marks the company’s best ever performance in the awards, with a total of 23 of its holiday parks receiving awards from the world’s largest travel guidance platform.

Barrie Robinson, Operations Director at Parkdean Resorts, said: “Winning the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award means everything to our teams, who do so much to help our guests make lasting memories with their families. Guest feedback is hugely important to us, so it’s great to be able to celebrate the outstanding reviews we have received from the people who visit our parks.”

Parkdean Resorts employs more than 8,000 people across the UK, and last year welcomed more than 3 million holidaymakers to its 66 parks in some of the UK’s finest beauty spots.