Yorkshire glass manufacturer set to increase turnover by 25% in two years thanks to funding from Lombard

Specialist Glass Products has purchased a machine to speed up its processes after receiving £840,000 in funding from Lombard.

A Yorkshire glass manufacturer whose products have been used in numerous iconic buildings has added a new machine to its factory and is expected to grow its turnover by 25% as a result, after receiving £840,000 in funding from Lombard.

Specialist Glass Products, based in Huddersfield, is one of the UK’s leading suppliers of curved, flat and bespoke structural glass products.

The company’s glass can be used in a variety of applications, including building facades, balustrades, spiral stairs, shopfronts, plus many more bespoke structures. It supplies glass products across the UK, as well as in Europe and America.

The company’s portfolio includes installations at prestigious locations such as the Elizabeth Line, Hendricks Gin Palace, The Shard, Somerset House, the Gherkin, King’s Cross Station, Cambridge University, Sage Gateshead and Wembley Stadium.

The business currently has five computer numerical control (CNC) machines producing around 140 panels per day, which then need to be put into a separate machine for polishing and laminating.

The newly installed machine streamlines this process by integrating all finishing services into a single unit, allowing the production of 120 fully finished panels daily. This enhancement will increase overall efficiency and effectively double the company’s daily output.

This will allow the business to increase the number of bespoke products it can create for customers, a key growth area.

Specialist Glass Products was founded in 2003 in West Yorkshire. The company currently employs 105 staff members and has a turnover of £12m. Turnover is expected to grow to £15m within two years thanks to the installation of the new machine.

Andrew Taylor, Managing Director of Specialist Glass Products, said:"We are incredibly grateful to Lombard for their support in funding this vital investment. The new machine will significantly enhance our production capabilities, enabling us to create more high-quality glass products while expanding our customer base. Bespoke glass solutions are at the heart of our business, and this funding allows us to meet growing demand with improved efficiency."

Aidan McGrath, Senior Relationship Manager at Lombard, said:"It has been a pleasure to support Andrew and the team at Specialist Glass Products. Their commitment to innovation and quality is outstanding, and we are delighted to help them scale their operations. With this new machinery, SGP is well-positioned to increase production and grow its business in the coming years."