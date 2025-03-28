Yorkshire family firm creates ‘UK’s best door showroom’ after £1.4m investment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A family-owned Leeds luxury door firm is celebrating 10 years of manufacturing on their current site with a £1.4 million investment.

Bosses at Express Bi-Folding Doors believe they have created the best door showroom in the UK after ploughing around three quarters of a million pounds into the project.

The firm has also invested around £700,000 in new CNC machinery – the first of its kind in the UK – to add to their manufacturing centre, located at their sprawling 200,000 sq ft campus near Elland Road, where it employs more than 200 people.

Steve Bromberg, Group MD of Express Bi-Folding Doors, said: “If we’re making fantastic products that look amazing in a home, why wouldn’t you display them in the best, most stunning possible way?

Express Bi-folding Doors MD Steve Bromberg Jnr

“If we don’t invest, why should we expect customers to? That’s what has prompted us to spend so significantly on this project. People’s doors and windows are potentially the most expensive parts of their house, so it’s right people see them in real life and not on a screen or page.

“That’s why we have full scale houses built inside the showroom to show size and scale, both of which match our ambition for growing this company. We’ve not just done the basics – we’ve gone way beyond to become what we think is the best entrance door showroom in the UK, possibly beyond.”

The new look showroom will officially launch on March 28 featuring what bosses describe as “the best virtually frameless glass sliding door in the UK”, which will be made on site in Leeds.

Steve added: “Our family would like to think we’ve helped show that British manufacturing is alive and well. It can thrive when done right, providing high quality products without having to import them in from halfway around the world.

“It also means more jobs and careers for people in Yorkshire, something we’re exceptionally proud of.”

As the choice of movie stars, TV celebrities and sports people, Express is regularly featured on home improvement and luxury design shows and media.

One of its unique selling points is the expansive range of industry-leading products made in the UK, meaning they can cater to modest budgets up to the most exclusive homes.

Express’ high-end products including panoramic sliding doors, bi-folding doors, entrance doors, skylights, plus impressive new pivot doors and bioclimatic pergolas.

The company is headquartered in Leeds with its campus home to a large base alongside its flagship showroom and manufacturing site, just minutes from the famous Elland Road stadium.

To find out more see www.expressbifolds.co.uk