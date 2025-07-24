Yorkshire equestrian specialist achieves 33 percent revenue growth

Equestrian brand Harry Hall has announced a record-breaking year, achieving 33 percent revenue growth in its 2024–25 financial year. The company’s dual focus on retail and insurance has driven standout results, including over £1 million in additional retail revenue and arranging insurance cover for more than 100,000 horses and their owners across the UK.

This marks the third consecutive year of record growth for the business, which continues to expand its reach through the Harry Hall One Club - a growing community of horse owners and riders. Membership rose by 18 percent year-on-year, reflecting the brand’s commitment to making horse ownership more affordable and accessible.

In a first for the industry, One Club members can now access rider fracture cover, helping equestrians manage the cost of treatment following an injury - part of Harry Hall’s mission to provide practical, real-world support to the equestrian community.

Liz Hopper, Managing Director at Harry Hall, said: “We’re proud to have achieved significant financial success this year. The Harry Hall team is committed to going beyond surface level to understand the challenges facing our equestrian community to ensure we have a genuine impact on reducing costs surrounding horse ownership.

Liz Hopper, MD

“This year, we launched the inaugural Harry Hall Horse Census with the aim to deep dive into how horse riders and owners are navigating economic challenges and the impact on horse ownership. As a result, we’re working with insurers to develop a range of new products specifically designed to address the evolving needs of the equestrian community.”

On the retail side, HarryHall.com saw a surge in customer spending, with nearly £1 million more spent year-on-year as the company’s in-house designed Harry Hall riderwear and Masta horse rugs continue to grow in popularity nationwide.

Harry Hall also deepened its social impact by naming Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) as its official charity partner for 2025. This follows a successful year supporting Saving Abandoned Fly-Grazing Equines (SAFE), which received over £10,000 in donations and products.

Beyond the equestrian world, the Harry Hall team recently volunteered at the West End Centre’s community allotment in Bradford, supporting a charity that promotes inclusion and skill-building for disadvantaged residents.

“We’re proud to support causes that align with our values,” added Liz. “Whether it’s through insurance, retail, or community work, we’re committed to making a positive impact.”