Yorkshire company's major breakthrough to find new source of lithium used in electric vehicle batteries

With global lithium reserves predicted to be exhausted in less than 20 years, Aqualithium, based on the Nostell Estate near Wakefield, in partnership with the Department of Chemical Engineering at the University of Bath, has succeeded in extracting lithium from seawater in a laboratory environment.

Demand for lithium is rising as the world moves from fossil fuel-powered vehicles and energy to battery-powered technology but reserves are limited, and current extraction methods are environmentally damaging.

The team at the University of Bath is led by Professor Semali Perera, an expert in the field of adsorption and membrane filtration, whose breakthrough is the first time lithium has been extracted in such a way using new sustainable technology.

A spokesman said: “This method of harvesting lithium from seawater is scalable and so a potentially commercially viable method of extraction unlike any other previous process.

“Land-based reserves of lithium are estimated to be just 14 million tonnes whereas ocean-based reserves of the soft, silvery white alkali metal are believed to be 230 billion tonnes.”

Aqualithium’s board of directors includes chair Sir Rodney Walker, ex-Porsche CEO Geoff Turral, former Centrica director Mike Astell, CEO David Oddie, founder Tom Black and engineering expert John Jeffrey.