Yorkshire businessman appointed to key role with national trade body

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Yorkshire-based businessman has been appointed Regional Chair for the North of England by national trade body, the BMF (Builders Merchants Federation).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Armour, Commercial Director at Burton Roofing Merchants Ltd, has taken up the role, which involves representing builders’ merchants and suppliers across Yorkshire and the North East region.

With more than 25 years’ experience in the building materials sector and based at a specialist roofing materials supplier with a worldwide distribution network, Martin brings a wealth of industry experience to represent BMF members across the North of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Building materials supply is a multi-billion-pound sector and the BMF represents and protects the interests of builders’ merchants and suppliers in the UK and Ireland.

Martin Armour

As part of his new role, Martin will play an integral part in supporting BMF activities in Yorkshire and the North East, such as the Building Materials Careers programme www.bmcareers.com, which centres around the message of ‘Make A Material Difference’ and is the culmination of more than two years of cross-industry collaboration, harnessing the power of a £51 billion sector.

With over 1,000 companies joining forces to attract new skills into vital areas of the sector, the initiative aims to channel talented and ambitious people – from school leavers to ex-military personnel – into building materials supply.

Martin said: “I’m honoured to take on the role of Regional Chair for the North of England at the BMF.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a fantastic opportunity to support our Yorkshire and the North East members, ensuring their voices are heard at a national level.

“I look forward to working closely with the BMF team and our members to drive growth, share insights, and strengthen our industry’s impact.”

Martin takes over the role from Rachel Fryers, Managing Director of Skipton-based Merritt & Fryers.

Rachel, a member of the Board of the BMF, has held the position of Acting Chair for the trade body in the North of England since 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BMF CEO John Newcomb added: “This is a vital position for the building materials sector in the region and our thanks go to Rachel Fryers for her commitment to the role.

“Martin will lead regional events including meetings and forums, as well as providing feedback and insight on the market conditions and current trading patterns for businesses in Yorkshire and across the North East.”