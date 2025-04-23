Yorkshire businesses employing agency workers must plan now for new legislation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the biggest talking points in the government’s latest tranche of additions to its Employment Rights Bill are the significant changes for agency workers on zero hours contracts, which aim to enhance job security and improve working conditions.

This is according to LCF Works, which was recently launched by leading Yorkshire law firm, LCF Law, and is an expert employment law and HR advice package that assists companies with employment issues providing unlimited advice, training and documentation, as well as support with drafting and implementing policies and procedures.

Employment law advisor, Brendan Bah, from LCF Law and LCF Works, explained: “The Employment Rights Bill now includes key provisions that will directly impact agency workers who have historically faced uncertainty and limited rights.

“Among the most notable changes include agency workers having the right to clearer information regarding the terms of their employment, including guaranteed hours contracts. This new level of transparency will empower workers to make informed decisions about their employment. Workers would also be entitled to reasonable notice of shifts and compensation for cancelled, shortened, or rescheduled shifts.

“These changes largely mirror the changes being implemented for workers on zero-hours and low hours contracts, including the rights to claim automatic unfair dismissal.”

Brendan added: “These changes are a significant step forward in promoting fair treatment for agency workers and are intended to prevent employers using agency workers as an alternative to the government’s plans to address ‘one-sided flexibility’ in relation to zero-hours or low hours contract workers. As such they are also a crucial advancement in the rights of workers on zero hours and low hours contracts. The bill is now expected to become law during the summer with some legislation being implemented in Autumn 2025 and other parts taking effect in 2026.

“However, there’s no doubt that lots of employers will need to make major changes to their terms, procedures and operations to effectively accommodate these latest additions. That’s going to take time and careful consideration, and for many that needs to start now.”

LCF Works typically appeals to employers that either don’t have a dedicated in-house HR provision or have a small HR team where expert legal advice is sometimes required. Its standard package starts from £200+VAT per month, which includes a consultation to get to know the business and discuss any immediate issues, unlimited phone and email support, further in-person advice at LCF Law’s offices when necessary, a regular email newsletter and invitations to free seminars and mock tribunals.

LCF Law is an award-winning full-service law firm, which operates regionally, nationally and internationally, with over 145 people across offices in Leeds, Bradford, Harrogate and Ilkley.