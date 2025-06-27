Yorkshire Building Society receives mortgage provider accolade

Yorkshire Building Society has been recognised as the Best Building Society provider of mortgages at a national awards ceremony for the second year running.

The mutual which has branches across the UK and head office sites in Bradford, Leeds and Peterborough took the top award at the Moneyfacts Awards in London last night (26 June), the mutual also was shortlisted in numerous categories including Best Fixed Rate Mortgage Provider and Personal Finance Provider categories at the glittering awards ceremony.

Ben Merritt, director of mortgages at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “It’s an absolute honour to have been recognised with the top award again at such a prestigious event. We’re so proud our award-winning products continue to support millions of members to build financial resilience and to own their own home. To have it recognised on the national stage is a real achievement and testament to the hard work of all our colleagues who are committed to doing the right thing by our members day in, day out.”

Moneyfacts Awards

Rigorous product monitoring in the previous year determines the winners of Moneyfacts Awards, which is a highlight of the personal finance industry calendar.

Lee Tillcock, Editor of Moneyfacts, said: “The finalists and eventual winners at this year’s awards should be rightly proud of their achievements and have offered a range of products and services that have best supported the personal finance sector. Following a year in which the personal finance sector had to deal with ongoing uncertainty it is evident that brokers and providers have managed to adapt to support consumers seeking financial support. We were once again greatly impressed with the level of commitment shown and the upbeat comments given by service providers and brokers. There is little doubt that the levels of choice and willingness to find real financial solutions have provided a real sense of optimism during the past year."