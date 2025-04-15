Yorkshire-born music app offers cost-saving lifeline for public leisure centres

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With local authorities under mounting financial strain, Yorkshire-based Pure Energy Music is emerging as a key player in helping public leisure centres stay both sustainable and competitive.

As the UK fitness market sees exponential growth, reaching 11.5 million members and a penetration rate of 16.9% - rivalling the highest performing European markets - public sector facilities are under increasing pressure to meet demand while balancing tightening budgets.

In light of the Future of Public Leisure report and Sport England’s ongoing work exploring alternative investment models for public leisure funding, Pure Energy Music offers a timely and cost-effective solution that aligns with these evolving strategies.

Already trusted by top-tier operators such as David Lloyd Clubs and Everyone Active, Pure Energy Music delivers expertly curated, royalty-free playlists through a purpose-built app designed specifically for fitness environments.

Yorkshire Music App Helps Public Leisure Providers Cut Costs

By eliminating the legal complexities and cost burdens of traditional music licensing, the platform empowers local authorities and leisure trusts to enhance their group exercise offerings while saving valuable time and resources.

“Public leisure centres are at the heart of their communities, but many are stretched to deliver modern services on outdated funding models,” said Andy Pickles, CEO of Pure Energy Music. “Our platform is built to give them a competitive edge: cost-efficient, easy to implement, and scalable across multiple sites.”

From high-energy HIIT sessions to calming yoga flows, Pure Energy Music supports every type of group class with professionally produced, fitness-optimised soundtracks that boost member experience and engagement. Developed at the creative hub, Tileyard North in Wakefield, the intuitive app is already in use at over 450 UK leisure sites and by thousands of instructors nationwide.

As public sector leisure services seek innovative operational solutions in line with evolving funding strategies, Pure Energy Music provides a low-risk, high-impact option. It not only enhances delivery of fitness programmes through an easy-to-use app, but also reinforces consistency across multiple facilities, a key benchmark in future funding assessments.

With the sector undergoing a pivotal transformation, Pure Energy Music is proud to support local authorities with a sustainable, future-ready alternative that puts user experience, operational simplicity, and budget-consciousness at its core.

