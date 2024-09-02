Yorkshire-based textile manufacturer expands underlay range with eco-friendly product

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire-based textile manufacturer Texfelt, part of the JR Group, has introduced an eco-friendly variant to its SpringBond® underlay range to enhance accessibility to their products and meet the needs of industry specification requirements.

The 8mm Eco-Step specification enhances the firm’s SpringBond® product lineup which has gained traction among national retailers and industry leaders, including a long-standing relationship with training provider FloorSkills and a recent endorsement from Bellway Homes.

Offering superior benefits to end-users, Texfelt’s Eco-Step underlay is suitable for a range of applications, particularly new housing developments. It has been developed to be the go-to underlay to meet 8mm industry specifications, meaning that housebuilders now have a sustainable alternative to standard PU foam underlay, which performs better, is 100 per cent chemical free and has no lumps and bumps due to its precision engineered manufacturing process.

Environmental credentials include the product being manufactured using 180 recycled plastic bottles per roll of underlay. Eco-Step also benefits from Texfelt’s ‘twice recycled’ process, which uses waste from the manufacturing process of other SpringBond® products to create the 8mm Eco-Step underlay. On average, 1,000 plastic bottles are saved from landfill in an average-size three-bedroom house when using SpringBond®.

​​Danny Shortall, Group Sales Director, said: “We have listened to what the housing market have asked for and we’re proud to have developed a product that balances comfort, innovative manufacturing, and affordability in response to industry needs.

"We aim to provide an accessible price point for those looking to avoid using standard PU foam underlay.”

“Our 8mm Eco-Step is the ideal product for those needing to meet industry standards or requiring an entry-level sustainable underlay alternative. On the other hand, our 9mm and 11mm ranges continue to provide enhanced levels of comfort & performance and are the ideal solution for commercial spaces or luxury environments.”

Texfelt will exhibit its new product at the Harrogate Flooring Show from September 15-17 with samples of the new 8mm Eco-Step products available at stand C9.

Discover more about Textfelt’s SpringBond® range here: https://www.texfelt.co.uk/springbond-underlay/