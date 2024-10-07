Yorkshire-based sustainability network wins Facilitator of the Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Business network GreenTech Gathering was named Facilitator of the Year at the Leeds Digital Festival Awards 2024. The award recognises the network’s crucial role in driving collaboration within the region’s growing green technology sector.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in November 2023 by madeby.studio, a Leeds-based sustainable website development agency, GreenTech Gathering was created to connect businesses and individuals in the GreenTech sector. The initiative identified that fragmented sustainability efforts slowed progress towards the North’s net-zero targets. In response, GreenTech Gathering has been providing talks, quarterly events, and opportunities for networking and collaboration to accelerate the development of sustainable technologies.

Matt Wheeler and Sam Taylor, Co-founders and Directors of madeby.studio recognised the need for a dedicated space where GreenTech innovators exchange ideas, build partnerships, and collectively address environmental challenges. Their vision quickly gained traction, and in less than 10 months, GreenTech Gathering has grown into a thriving network of over 400 members from sectors such as AgriTech, Energy, Circular Economy, and Academia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wheeler said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have won Facilitator of the Year! What started as a small idea to address a gap we saw in the sector has grown into something much bigger than we anticipated. A huge thank you is owed to all the people that come to our events as they are what makes GreenTech Gathering the strong and supportive community that it's become.”

Mary Martin and Arran Baker, facilitators of GreenTech Gathering with the awards judges in Leeds

Taylor added: “This award is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our team and community. Their passion and willingness to collaborate have allowed our region to make meaningful progress towards a more sustainable future. We’re hopeful that GreenTech, particularly across the north, will be pivotal in our fight against climate change and we’re optimistic about what the future holds.”

The award marks a milestone for GreenTech Gathering, reinforcing its position as a key player in the North’s tech sector. With its rapidly expanding community, the network is set to further boost the development of sustainable technologies and strengthen the region’s leadership in the green economy.