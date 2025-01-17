Yorkshire-based equestrian specialist pledges support to Riding for the Disabled Association in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading equestrian specialist, Harry Hall has announced Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) as its exclusive charity partner for 2025. This partnership will support RDA's vital mission of enriching lives through horses, making equestrian activities accessible to disabled people across the UK.

The Bradford-based equestrian specialist has raised more than £45,000 for equine charities and good causes over the past six years, underpinning the brand’s commitment to make horse riding accessible for all.

Liz Hopper, Managing Director at Harry Hall, commented: “At Harry Hall, we are committed to championing causes that resonate with our valued One Club members, the equestrian community, and the Harry Hall team.

“We are delighted to be partnering with RDA for 2025. Their incredible work in delivering life-changing experiences through horses resonates deeply with our values at Harry Hall. We're committed to making equestrianism accessible for all and support RDA's mission not just through fundraising, but by helping to raise awareness for the charity.

Riding for the Disabled Association x Harry Hall

“Anyone who joins the Harry Hall One Club, takes out an insurance policy, or shops at HarryHall.com will result in a donation to the charity and our dedicated team will also donate care packages to the charity across the year. Our passion for horses goes well beyond our business, and we take pride in backing another remarkable cause this year.”

Michael Bishop, CEO at RDA UK, added: “We are delighted to be chosen as Harry Hall’s charity partner for 2025 and extend our thanks to everyone who voted for us. The need for RDA services is growing, nearly one in four of the UK population are disabled, with a physical, or mental health condition, or long-term illness that impacts their daily life.

“RDA activities deliver life changing impact, and our horses play a vital role in addressing these societal challenges. We are therefore incredibly grateful to Harry Hall for this opportunity to promote our mission and raise essential funds to support our work enriching lives through horses.”

The RDA was founded in 1969 and works with more than 25,000 disabled people every year, using the unique connection with horses to deliver riding, carriage driving, equestrian sport, and non-ridden equine assisted programmes, that enhance physical health and mental wellbeing, and help build confidence and new life skills.

Harry Hall has previously partnered with SAFE, Hope Pastures, World Horse Welfare, The Gambia Horse & Donkey Trust, Safe Haven for Donkeys in Holy Land, Brooke - Action for Working Horses and Donkeys, and Prince Fluffy Kareem to raise valuable funds.

For more information about Harry Hall’s charity of the year 2025, head to: https://harryhall.com/charity-partnership-donations