Yorkshire-based company triumphs with prestigious King’s Award for International Trade excellence

White Rose Education, a market-leading resource provider for maths and science, has been awarded the King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade, recognising its outstanding growth and global impact in education.

The honour is one of the highest accolades for UK businesses, celebrating exceptional achievement in international trade, innovation, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

White Rose Education was selected for its remarkable expansion across international markets, supporting schools, teachers, and students in more than 140 countries with its trusted small-step approach to maths and science.

“Receiving the King’s Award for International Trade is a huge honour and a reflection of the dedication, hard work and passion that drive everything we do at White Rose Education” said Michael Gosling, Chair of the White Rose Education board.

“This recognition not only celebrates our global reach but also reinforces our commitment to supporting teachers and pupils around the world with high-quality, accessible educational resources. It’s a proud moment for our entire team and is a testament to the positive impact we're making in classrooms worldwide.”

Founded in 2017 by a small group of teachers in Yorkshire with the goal of improving maths education, White Rose Education has grown rapidly offering free schemes of learning alongside premium resources, which offer value-for-money resources such as worksheets and teaching tools.

Beyond their resources, they have expanded into international development, leading an ambitious project in Malawi, working with 6,000 schools across the country, developing a new maths curriculum, lesson plans, workbooks, and teacher training.

They have also recently launched White Rose Maths Australia, with their schemes fully tailored to the Australian Curriculum and New South Wales Syllabus.

The King’s Award for Enterprise will be officially presented at a royal reception later this year, and White Rose Education will now proudly carry the King’s Awards emblem for the next five years.