Yorkshire bakery forced to stop making best selling item after 'sprinklegate'

Get Baked in Leeds has been ordered to stop using the American-made topping by West Yorkshire Trading Standards because they contain an additive known as E127.

The company said “sprinklegate has been an unpleasant journey” and it will stop using the confectionery even though “British sprinkles just aren’t the same”.

West Yorkshire Trading Standards states that in the UK, the additive can only be used in “cocktail cherries and candied cherries, and bigareaux cherries in syrup and in cocktails”.

A spokesman said: “We have advised the business concerned the use of E127 which is not permitted in this type of confectionery item.

“We stand by this advice and would urge all food business operators, when seeking to use imported foods containing additives, to check that they are permitted for use in the UK.”

In a Facebook post, Get Baked owner Rich Myers described the decision as “annoying” and said the “utterly sensational” sprinkles were used on their best selling cookie.

It adds: “It is highly unlikely that we will find any legal sprinkles that we will use as a replacement. British sprinkles just aren’t the same, they’re totally s*** and I hate them.

“I am extremely passionate about sprinkles.

“I need to think this one over, we will obviously need to make some adjustments to the menu in order to compensate for this truly horrendous ordeal.”