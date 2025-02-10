Yorkshire 16 year-old's two weeks work experience led to apprenticeship and career in construction

A Yorkshire student, who enjoyed just two weeks work experience with a leading housebuilder, has since secured a degree level apprenticeship with them as he embarks upon his career.

Alfie Sykes, age 18, from Leeds undertook two weeks work experience with Miller Homes when he was just 16 years old and at secondary school. Two years later, whilst studying for his A levels, he applied for, and was offered, a degree level apprenticeship with the housebuilder in Quantity Surveying.

“Doing my work experience with the Miller Yorkshire team helped me decide this was what I wanted to do as a career and when the time came, I began to look for degree level apprenticeships rather than University courses as I much prefer working and learning,” said Alfie. “I applied to Miller Homes and was delighted when I was offered the position.”

Currently Alfie holds the job title of Commercial Apprentice and is learning all aspects of the role of a Quantity Surveyor and the housebuilding trade to give him a full understanding of how this role engages with others in the business. This is alongside his studies which are being provided by Leeds College of Building

Martin Purdy, Commercial Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire commented: “Alfie is the perfect example of why work experience is important and why apprenticeships are vital to the future success of employees and the businesses they work in.

“He is very hard working and personable and has achieved a good balance between his day job and studies. I am sure he has a superb career ahead of him and we wish his every success now and in the future.”

