York sister's win ‘Family Run Business of the Year’ at Business Awards UK
Founded in 2023, the company has grown from strength to strength.
What sets it apart is not just its impressive growth and customer loyalty, but its ability to maintain a strong family ethos while embracing innovation and change.
“We are incredibly honoured to receive this award,” AJ Jane Business Owner. “It’s a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire team. Our values have always guided us, and this recognition inspires us to keep building something meaningful for the next generation.”
The judges praised the company’s unique blend of traditional values and modern business practices, highlighting their community engagement, ethical operations, and consistent performance in a competitive market. This year’s competition saw a record number of entries, making the win even more notable.
With the award now in hand, Guardian Angel Carers looks forward to continuing its legacy in York and beyond, remaining a shining example of how home care businesses can thrive, evolve, and make a lasting impact.