York sister's win ‘Family Run Business of the Year’ at Business Awards UK

York-based company Guardian Angel Carers have proudly claimed the title of Family Run Business of the Year at the prestigious Business Awards UK, celebrating their commitment to excellence, community values, and generational leadership. The accolade highlights the business’s outstanding achievements in growth, customer service, and family-led innovation, cementing its reputation as one of the region’s standout enterprises.

Founded in 2023, the company has grown from strength to strength.

What sets it apart is not just its impressive growth and customer loyalty, but its ability to maintain a strong family ethos while embracing innovation and change.

“We are incredibly honoured to receive this award,” AJ Jane Business Owner. “It’s a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire team. Our values have always guided us, and this recognition inspires us to keep building something meaningful for the next generation.”

Sister's AJ & Debbie.

The judges praised the company’s unique blend of traditional values and modern business practices, highlighting their community engagement, ethical operations, and consistent performance in a competitive market. This year’s competition saw a record number of entries, making the win even more notable.

With the award now in hand, Guardian Angel Carers looks forward to continuing its legacy in York and beyond, remaining a shining example of how home care businesses can thrive, evolve, and make a lasting impact.