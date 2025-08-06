York named in top 10 UK cities or towns if you want your business to succeed

Sometimes in business, it’s not just what you know, it’s where you are. Whether it’s easier access to talent, a thriving local economy or just a sprinkle of luck, your location can make all the difference between success and struggle. But have you ever wondered in which cities in the UK your business is most likely to thrive in 2025?

A new study by Shootday has revealed exactly that. Looking at the data behind business formation and sustainability across the UK, the study determines the places where entrepreneurs have the best shot at long-term success.

To get to the bottom of this, the study examined data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), focusing on 50 cities and towns across the country. The study looked at three crucial factors: business birth rates (how many new businesses are springing up), business death rates (how many are closing), and five-year survival rates (how many stick around after the early challenges).

Each of these metrics was individually normalised and indexed from 0 to 100, allowing cities of all shapes and sizes to be compared on a level playing field. To reflect how important staying power is in the business world, survival rates were given the most weight at 50%, while both births and deaths were weighted at 25% each.

York, ranked 8th with a score of 69.40, brings historic charm and modern opportunity together. The city boasts a solid 93.9% business survival rate (ranked 8th), 700 business births (38th), and 715 closures (12th). That slightly higher-than-average birth-to-death ratio suggests a healthy churn and active local market.

Meanwhile, Lincoln tops the charts as the best UK city for business success, scoring 74.75. It ranked 5th for business births (2,575) and 2nd for low deaths (310), with a respectable 93% survival rate (14th). Blackburn with Darwen takes second (72.26), thanks largely to its stellar 94.5% survival rate (2nd), although it had fewer births (730, ranked 37th). Solihull sits comfortably in third (70.84) with 1,090 births (23rd), 880 deaths (19th), and a survival rate of 94% (4th).

Basildon and Chelmsford follow, both earning over 70 points with strong survival figures. Salford (6th) remains one of the most dynamic cities, posting high activity and 94% survival. Darlington (7th, 69.99) keeps it calm and steady with just 460 deaths (6th lowest), while Middlesbrough and Bury (9th and 10th) also impressed with survival rates near 94%.

On the other hand, it wasn’t good news for all locations. At the bottom of the list were cities such as Kingston upon Hull, Nuneaton and Bedworth, Luton, Stoke-on-Trent, Coventry, Sunderland, Birmingham, Harlow, Liverpool and Derby, all ranking low due to a mix of high closure rates or weaker survival numbers.

Top 20 list of best UK cities and towns if you want your business to succeed:

Rank Cities Business Survival Rate Business Births Business Deaths Total Score 1 Lincoln 93 2575 310 74.75 2 Blackburn with Darwen 94.5 730 775 72.26 3 Solihull 94 1090 880 70.84 4 Basildon 94 960 900 70.19 5 Chelmsford 94.3 540 855 70.09 6 Salford 94 1510 1,465 70.03 7 Darlington 94 455 460 69.99 8 York 93.9 700 715 69.40 9 Middlesbrough 93.8 620 575 69.18 10 Bury 93.8 615 610 69.01 11 Rugby 93.8 615 730 68.47 12 Telford and Wrekin 93.5 645 620 67.59 13 Cambridge 95 540 2,635 65.65 14 Stockton-on-Tees 93 745 665 65.32 15 Stockport 93 1485 1,475 64.88 16 Colchester 92.9 825 755 64.76 17 Blackpool 93.1 565 760 64.62 18 Manchester 92 3630 3,215 61.31 19 Bedford 92.2 875 915 60.76 20 Wakefield 92 1255 1,215 60.05